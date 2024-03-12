Windsor mayor election: Q&A with candidate Barry Wilson

The Coloradoan sent all Windsor candidates questions to learn more about their priorities and why they're running for office. Below are Barry Wilson's answers, which have been edited for AP style, length and clarity. You can find the other candidates' questionnaires and more coverage ahead of the election here.

Barry Wilson is in a two-way race for Windsor mayor this spring.

Wilson currently represents District 2 on the Windsor Town Board and is executive director of the Poudre River Trail Corridor Inc. nonprofit.

Barry Wilson

He is running against Jason Hallett, who is the District 6 member of Town Board.

Here are Wilson's answers to a questionnaire from the Coloradoan:

Question: Have you held elected office before?

Answer: Yes, I was elected to the Town Board representing District 2 in 2018. I was re-elected in 2022. I was also appointed as the mayor pro tem in 2022 by my fellow Town Board members. I have also held these positions:

Metropolitan District Homeowners’ Rights Task Force (November 2023-present)

Larimer County Behavioral Health Policy Council (April 2020-present). I was chair for two years and vice chair for one year.

North I-25 Coalition (April 2022-present)

US-34 Coalition (April 2022-present). I am currently the chair.

Member, Board of Directors, Great Western Trail Authority (January 2023-present)

Town Board liaison to the Planning Commission (April 2020-April 2022)

Member, Board of Directors, Poudre River Trail Corridor Inc. (April 2018-April 2020)

Town Board liaison to the Parks, Recreation & Culture Advisory Board (April 2018-April 2020)

Q: What is your background?

A: I graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. I worked at Hewlett-Packard for over 20 years and completed my MBA during my tenure there. I am also a licensed insurance agent and owned and managed an insurance agency on Main Street in Windsor. I sold my insurance agency last year to start a new career in the nonprofit sector. I am currently the executive director of the Poudre River Trail Corridor (nonprofit) and have an office in downtown Windsor.

Q: How long have you lived in Windsor?

A: 24 years

Q: What makes you qualified to hold a town board seat in Windsor?

A: I have the necessary knowledge and experience to become mayor of Windsor’s Town Board. I have been on the Town Board for six years, have been mayor pro tem for the last two years, understand Robert’s Rules of Order, and have stood in for our current mayor, presiding over several Town Board meetings. I have also chaired several other committees.

I follow the Town Charter and municipal code. I study and learn the issues in preparation for Town Board meetings so I can make informed decisions.

I am available and listen to citizens and business owners to make sure their voices are heard. I am willing to compromise, and it is my goal to negotiate fair outcomes for all parties.

Q: What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

A:

SMART Growth to maintain small-town feel: Since the state does not allow municipalities to limit building permits, we must be creative to manage our growth. Our Open Space Tax generates $1.75 million a year. Purchased open spaces serve as community buffers, help maintain our way of life by preserving our small-town feel, and limits residential growth. For example, if a large property becomes open space, it could mean 500 fewer homes that would no longer need water, sewer and other services. It results in about 1,350 fewer residents and fewer cars on the road. As we grow, Windsor also needs to do our part to provide affordable housing. We were a recipient of the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) tax credit award worth $13 million. This will bring 62 new affordable senior units to town. We also need more affordable workforce housing. As mayor, I have a plan to get the Windsor Housing Authority up to 350 units, which would make them financially self-sufficient. Traffic congestion and infrastructure: Growth slowed in 2023, which allowed Windsor to catch up on some road and infrastructure projects. Growth is already increasing in 2024 but is not expected to reach the historic levels of previous years. We need to keep the momentum going and partner with neighbors and the counties to improve community connectors. We need to work with CDOT on Colorado Highway 257 and Colorado Highway 392 improvements as well as pursue federal money and grants for major projects, such as widening Main Street (392) all the way to Interstate 25. Extending County Road 70 west on the north side of Windsor Lake should be a priority as a northern bypass and alternative to Main Street. Developers need to be held accountable for road and infrastructure improvements needed for their developments. We should work with the school district and explore a better drop-off and pick-up situation at Windsor Middle School. World class parks, recreation, trails and open space: Windsor is an active community. Parks, trails and open space are at the top of every community survey and should be prioritized. In my first term I passed the ordinance to ban smoking and vaping on our parks, trails and open spaces. As we grow, we need to plan our budget to improve and maintain these amenities at a high standard. We need Wi-Fi in our parks. More importantly, our parks need to be safe with dedicated police officers. With more guests visiting our parks in the summer months, the security of the community is of vital importance. Using school resource officers in the summer months is an excellent option. Unfortunately, we need cameras to deter and record vandals and other bad actors to aid apprehension. We need all neighborhoods to be trail connected so people can safely navigate anywhere in town on foot or on a bike.

Q: What are the top three challenges facing Windsor and what would you do about them?

A:

Water treatment: Windsor is fortunate to have the necessary water rights to support our current residents and future growth, especially with the Northern Integrated Supply Project (NISP). Our challenge is treating our water. Instead of taking on this challenge alone or relying on other communities, Windsor is partnering with Severance, Eaton and the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District on the Cobb Lake Regional Water Treatment Authority. New development fees and Windsor’s cash in lieu of water from new development is funding new water projects. Improving traffic flow and reducing congestion: 2023 was a banner year for completing large road improvement projects in Windsor, and we have several projects planned to make additional improvements. Unfortunately, residents go through short-term pain due to detours and delays during the construction. I will make sure the town plans projects in a manner to minimize the impact, such as not having multiple projects concurrently in the same section of town and planning projects around school in the summer. We need to communicate better with residents and proactively help businesses that might be impacted by construction. We are making progress, but we can do it better and with fewer negative impacts. Vibrant downtown: The Windsor Downtown Alliance (or DDA) has released their Downtown Master Plan. After some past divisiveness, the community is coming together around the new plans for downtown. As mayor, I will work to make downtown a safe and desirable location. Since the residents voted to classify the “backlots” as parking, the town has acquired the blighted properties. Given the high price tag, I would like to design the lots in 2024 and put a price on the project so we can work the improvements into future budgets. We have added a significant number of parking spots recently and I am committed to adding more. We need to underground old utility lines to make a safe, well-lit and walkable alley with flowers and artwork connecting Boardwalk Park, downtown and the Windsor Mill. We need to share and enclose dumpsters. We need another crosswalk with flashing beacons near the Windsor Mill. We need a downtown that does not just survive but thrives.

Q: Windsor is known as a business-friendly town and has provided incentives in the form of fee waivers and tax share backs. Going forward, what should the town be doing to prepare for future residential and commercial growth?

A: Windsor should never use water as an economic incentive for residential or commercial growth.

Roads and infrastructure are addressed above. We need to meet the challenges around roads and infrastructure and keep them as a high priority as growth continues. Developers need to be held accountable for funding road and infrastructure improvements caused by their developments. Growth should pay for itself.

Windsor should not incentivize residential growth, and existing residents should not bear the financial burden of new residential growth. New residential growth should pay for itself through development fees.

Windsor has the benefit of the industrial area on the east side of town. We have an Economic Development team led by the award-winning Economic Development Manager Stacy Brown that is second to none. Windsor's primary source of income is sales tax, and it has been increasing year over year during my six-year tenure on the Town Board due to population growth and economic development. Most economic incentives have a “payback” of three to six months. Therefore, the incentive is paid off after three to six months. After the “payback” period, all taxes and fees generated by the business go directly to the town. Incentives pay for themselves. As mayor, I would continue our focus on economic growth and job creation, but also make sure we are taking care of our existing businesses across Windsor, not just downtown.

Q: What concessions, if any, should the town board make to acquire land from the Clearview Library District for a future King Soopers grocery store?

A: The town should not be in the business of buying the library's land and using it as an incentive for King Soopers. I am a friend of the Clearview Library District and if they do not want to sell, King Soopers should explore other locations. We tried to make it work, but the library's asking price for the land was too high above market value. Giving the library 10% of the sales tax, the town’s primary source of revenue, was a showstopper for me when they have millions in the bank from their mill levy/property tax. Windsor does not need to choose between a new grocery store on the east side of town and a prime location for a future library. We can and will have both.

Q: The town is considering asking voters to support a lodging tax. Would you support adding a lodging tax? Why or why not?

A: I support the lodging tax. It is a tax that is not paid by Windsor residents. Lodging taxes are very standard in most places I visit. For example, the lodging tax is over 10% in Denver, 8% in Aurora and 3% in Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland. When people visit Windsor, they use the roads, parks, trails, etc. Therefore, they can chip in a small amount to fund the maintenance of the wear and tear on our infrastructure. This will be especially true when Future Legends Sports Park is fully operational and attracts a large number of visitors.

