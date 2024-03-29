Windsor man charged with attempted murder following drive-by shooting, pursuit

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police say he was involved in a drive-by shooting in Windsor and then a high-speed pursuit through Weld County on Thursday.

Windsor police responded to a report that gunshots were fired in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Court in east Windsor about 2:50 p.m., according to a news release. Witnesses said they saw a person in a pickup truck fired 4-7 shots at an occupied building in the area, according to the release. A worker was also outside the building at the time of the shooting. Buildings on that block include several offices and a self-storage facility.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the building and several vehicles were minorly damaged, according to police. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for about two hours in the area of Gyrfalcon Court while police searched for the suspect.

About an hour after the shooting, two motorists reported seeing a man in a similar pickup truck brandishing a firearm at them near the Intersand America Corp. building on Weld County Road 32 near Eastman Park Drive in Windsor. Using the license plate number provided by those witnesses, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Kyle Bertsch of Windsor.

Windsor police asked for the public's help in searching for Bertsch and worked with neighboring law enforcement agencies to locate him. He was eventually located by Severance police officers who attempted to stop him, but a pursuit ensued when police say Bertsch failed to stop, according to the news release.

The nearly hourlong pursuit of Bertsch involved law enforcement officers from Severance, Eaton and Ault. It ended in a field in unincorporated northern Weld County after police say Bertsch's vehicle became disabled, according to the news release. Police said Bertsch immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the pursuit, but several law enforcement vehicles were damaged. Windsor police did not participate in the pursuit, and the pursuit never came into their jurisdiction, according to the news release.

Bertsch has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, a Class 3 felony; two counts of menacing, a Class 5 felony; possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 5 felony; reckless endangerment and violation of a protection order, both Class 2 misdemeanors.

Bertsch remains in custody on a $5 million bond, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this case who has not yet spoken with police can contact Det. Thomas Olson at 970-302-8727 or tolson@windsorgov.com.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor man charged with attempted murder following shooting, pursuit