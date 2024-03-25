Windsor Heights video production owner arrested on charges of child pornography possession

The owner of a video production company in Windsor Heights has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Frederick Amundson, 57, the owner of Gate House Pictures, a video production company in Windsor Heights on University Avenue, was charged Thursday with 22 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, a search warrant was issued in April 2022. The FBI found 22 images on a computer by the FBI, according to court documents.

In February, another central Iowan was charged with child pornography possession. This is the second case this year of child pornography possession in the metro this year.

Amundson is under a no-contact order for anyone under the age of 18 as issued by the court. There is a cash-only $100,000 bond set for him

A preliminary hearing is set for April 1.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Central Iowa video company owner arrested on child porn charges