Winds, rain, snow, and thunder push through parts of New Mexico

Scattered rain and snow showers, along with a few embedded thunderstorms have been moving through much of western, central, and northern New Mexico today with breezy winds. Some areas have picked up over .50″ of precipitation over the past 18 hours.

Winds die down Saturday night and the rain and snow will end overnight as well. Quieter weather returns starting Sunday. Winds may still be breezy in a few areas, but much lighter than Saturday. A couple of spotty showers will also develop in northern New Mexico but will be very hit or miss.

Temperatures start a warming trend Sunday afternoon that will continue through the middle of next week. Unfortunately, it will stay dry next week though with a slight chance for rain returning in the eastern half of the state late next week.

