Winds gusts up to 50 mph expected Sunday

It's going to be a windy Sunday.

The National Weather Service posted a Wind Advisory early Saturday morning, warning of potentially damaging winds from Maryland to West Virginia, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Winds are expected to pick up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Power outages could result from tree limbs being blown down in these conditions. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

The statement advised motorists to use extra caution when driving, especially in high profile vehicles.

What does a 50 mph wind feel like?

Hear a whistling sound around power lines? That's a sign that the wind is blowing over 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

You'll generally begin to notice the impact of the wind at 20 mph, as large branches and small trees swaying, and crested wavelets form on inland bodies of water.

Once it reaches 25 mph, you'll find it hard to use an umbrella and large branches on trees will be in continuous motion.

In "near gale" winds over 32 mph, whole trees will be in motion, and you will feel real resistance when walking against the wind.

Gale wind force of 39 mph will start breaking twigs and branches off trees, and impede your ability to walk.

Strong gale winds over 47 mph can create structural damage. If you're not already inside, you'll be at risk of being hit by more than branches. Man-made objects like roof tiles, chimney covers, and objects left out by your neighbors. Smaller trees can be uprooted and blown over.

Where are all our weather vane photos?

The answer is blowin' in the wind, apparently.

News Leader archive is woefully low on local weather vane photos. Feel free to send us yours. Because it's true that you don't need a weather man to know which way the wind blows. But you do need a weather vane.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Virginia expecting 50 mph wind gusts Sunday: National Weather Service