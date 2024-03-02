Winds, fire danger returns this weekend

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend, but it will come with higher winds. A high fire danger will develop due to the high winds.

It has been a beautiful, spring-like day all across New Mexico Friday. Temperatures were over 30° warmer today compared to Thursday in eastern New Mexico, with highs across the state climbing above average for the beginning of March. Westerly winds picked up speed today, with gusts up to around 30 mph in some areas.

West-southwesterly winds will pick up every afternoon through the weekend, with wind gusts by Sunday afternoon as high as 30 to 65 mph. The Strongest winds will be across northeastern New Mexico, where a high fire danger will develop this weekend as a result. Across much of New Mexico, temperatures will also climb higher through the weekend. Meanwhile, snow will move into southern Colorado Saturday evening, with up to 10″ possible in the San Juan Mountains. Most of New Mexico will stay dry this weekend.

Winds will die down early next week as temperatures take a slight dip. Highs will still be warmer than average through the middle of next week statewide. There are signs that a storm may bring back rain and snow chances to New Mexico late next week.

