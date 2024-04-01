Windows reported broken out of vehicles and other reports
Apr. 1—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 1:42 p.m. Sunday at 1330 Crestview Road. Other damage was also reported.
The driver's side front window and windshield were reported damaged with a brick at 10:40 p.m. Sunday at 405 Winter Ave.
Apartment broken into
An apartment was reported broken into at 9:27 a.m. Saturday at 375 Oak St. in Emmons. Items were stolen.
Vehicle fire reported
A vehicle was reported on fire after it struck a deer at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 16315 750th Ave. in Albert Lea.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Daren Dwain Coleman, 52, for domestic assault at 12:26 p.m. Saturday at 905 Maplehill Drive.
Bike reported stolen
A bike was reported stolen at 11:04 p.m. Friday at 116 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Genesis Itzel Gaytan, 23, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. Saturday near Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.
Car damaged
A car was reported damaged at 7:23 a.m. Saturday at 1506 Garfield Ave.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 315 E. Eighth St. The damage reportedly happened at 10:30 p.m. the night prior.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 5:52 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of James Avenue.
Assault reported
Police received a report at 8:19 p.m. Saturday of an unknown male who came up to an individual and assaulted him and then took his phone and threw it at him before leaving at 2320 Hendrickson Road.