Windows reported broken and other reports

Mar. 12—A window was reported smashed out at 5:47 a.m. Friday at 201 W. Main St. Nothing was taken.

A window was reported broken at 8:16 a.m. Friday at 501 S. Washington Ave.

A rock was reported thrown at a window at 10:14 a.m. Friday at 807 E. Main St. The damage was believed to have occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:45 a.m. Friday.

A window was reported damaged at 2:44 p.m. Friday at 610 S. Broadway. The incident was believed to have occurred at about 12:57 a.m.

A window was reported broken out at 9:51 a.m. Saturday at 1206 W. Front St.

The front windshield on a vehicle was broken out at 2:48 p.m. Sunday at 2301 E. Main St.

Assault reported in Freeborn

Deputies received a report at 3:40 p.m. Sunday of an assault in progress at 303 Park St. in Freeborn. A male reportedly came and punched another male and three him down the stairs.

Garage door damaged

Damage was reported to a garage door at 9:37 a.m. Friday at 510 Columbus Ave.

Vehicle rummaged through

Police received a report at 11:08 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 2407 Ethel Ave.

1 arrested for assault, domestic assault

Police arrested Nayeli Preciado-Hernandez, 22, for domestic assault and second-degree assault after receiving a 911 call at 2:52 a.m. Saturday at 305 E. Third St.

Possible scam reported

Police received a report of a possible scam at 1:58 p.m. Saturday of a resident on the 300 block of East Fourth Avenue.

Smoke reported in portapotty

Police received a report at 7:04 p.m. Saturday of smoke coming out of a portapotty at 500 Frank Ave. The freeborn department put out a fire on a roll of toilet paper. No other damage was reported.

1 cited for underage tobacco possession

Police cited Eh Law Mu, 18, for possession of tobacco under age 21 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Tampering with vehicle reported

Police received a report at 4:58 p.m. Sunday of a male trying to get into a vehicle at 210 E. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 27, on a local warrant at 11:04 p.m. Sunday at 422 Euclid Ave.