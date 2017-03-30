A window into the plight of America’s railways: Are Amtrak’s long-distance routes coming to an end?

Earlier this month, President Trump proposed $16.2 billion for the Department of Transportation’s discretionary budget for fiscal year 2018, a reduction of 13 percent. The budget proposal would affect the California Zephyr and other long-distance rail lines run by national rail operator Amtrak.

Photojournalist Joe Raedle recently documented the California Zephyr’s scenic 2,438-mile journey across the American West.

