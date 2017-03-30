    1 / 26

    Amtrak engineer leans on locomotive

    An Amtrak engineer leans on the locomotive as passengers disembark from Amtrak’s California Zephyr at the end of its daily 2,438-mile trip to Emeryville/San Francisco from Chicago, which took roughly 52 hours, March 25, 2017, in Emeryville, Calif. President Trump has proposed a national budget that would terminate federal support for Amtrak’s long distance train services, which would affect the California Zephyr and other long-distance rail lines run by Amtrak. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    A window into the plight of America’s railways: Are Amtrak’s long-distance routes coming to an end?

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Earlier this month, President Trump proposed $16.2 billion for the Department of Transportation’s discretionary budget for fiscal year 2018, a reduction of 13 percent. The budget proposal would affect the California Zephyr and other long-distance rail lines run by national rail operator Amtrak.

    Photojournalist Joe Raedle recently documented the California Zephyr’s scenic 2,438-mile journey across the American West.

