Window broken out of vehicle and other reports
Mar. 26—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The back window of a vehicle was reported broken out at 7:33 a.m. Monday at 20551 810th Ave. in Hayward. It was unknown when the damage occurred.
Phone charger missing
A cell phone charger was reported missing from out of a vehicle at 11:36 a.m. Monday at 705 W. 11th St. in Albert Lea.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Travis Cameron, 43, for warrants at 11:19 p.m. in Glenville.
Police arrested Kristin Marie Anderson, 38, on a warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 712 Valley Ave.
Items reported stolen
Some items were reported stolen at the laundromat at 1:36 a.m. Monday at 2306 E. Main St.
1 cited for leaving scene of crash
A citation was mailed to Davis William Ohm, 50, for leaving the scene of a crash after a reported hit-and-run at 12:49 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Generator reported missing
A generator was reported missing at 2:05 p.m. Monday at 714 S. Newton Ave.
1 arrested for probation violation
Police arrested Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 31, on a probation violation at 6:43 p.m. Monday at 205 W. William St.