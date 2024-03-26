Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Mar. 26—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The back window of a vehicle was reported broken out at 7:33 a.m. Monday at 20551 810th Ave. in Hayward. It was unknown when the damage occurred.

Phone charger missing

A cell phone charger was reported missing from out of a vehicle at 11:36 a.m. Monday at 705 W. 11th St. in Albert Lea.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Travis Cameron, 43, for warrants at 11:19 p.m. in Glenville.

Police arrested Kristin Marie Anderson, 38, on a warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 712 Valley Ave.

Items reported stolen

Some items were reported stolen at the laundromat at 1:36 a.m. Monday at 2306 E. Main St.

1 cited for leaving scene of crash

A citation was mailed to Davis William Ohm, 50, for leaving the scene of a crash after a reported hit-and-run at 12:49 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Generator reported missing

A generator was reported missing at 2:05 p.m. Monday at 714 S. Newton Ave.

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 31, on a probation violation at 6:43 p.m. Monday at 205 W. William St.