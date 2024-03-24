Windier and wetter conditions move into New Mexico

It was a calm and mild day across the state as clouds increased throughout. Temperatures still climbed slightly above average across the state as moisture moved in. As we head overnight, rain and snow chances begin to increase across northern and western parts of the state.

A strong cold front will move across the state from west to east Sunday morning. Rain and mountain snow will develop along and behind this cold front, but could skip out on the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the day Sunday with cooler temperatures. The biggest impacts from the snow will be above 8,000′ in the northern mountains. High winds develop Sunday afternoon with potentially damaging wind gusts across southern and eastern New Mexico where 60 to 70 mph wind gusts will be possible. Along with very windy conditions, relative humidity levels will be low, resulting in a critical fire threat and Red Flag Warnings for most of eastern New Mexico.

