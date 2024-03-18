Winder man ordered to spend rest of life behind bars for killing woman

A Winder man was sent to prison recently to serve the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole for killing a woman by stabbing her with a broken golf club.

The Winder Police Department, which investigated the case, reported March 14 that Ralph Junior Butler, 59, was convicted in a two-day jury trial of malice and felony murder, along with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Piedmont Circuit Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm imposed the sentence. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching a verdict, police said.

Slain in the Aug. 11, 2023, attack was Yolanda Hammond, 50, of Winder, who was stabbed repeatedly with a broken golf club, police said. Butler broke the club during an assault on another man when he hit a car, according to the report. The other man's injuries were not life threatening.

Butler attacked Hammond because he believed she stole $700 from him along with 80 of his prescribed Oxycodone pills earlier that day, police reported.

