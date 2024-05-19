Windblown dust advisory extended for much of Coachella Valley

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a windblown dust advisory Sunday for the Coachella Valley.

The advisory, which was first issued Friday, is now in effect until at least midnight Monday due to windblown dust that’s expected to cause Air Quality Index values to reach unhealthy levels.

Impacted areas include Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Coachella, Banning, Desert Hot Springs and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

“In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity,” the SCAQMD advised.

Levels of particle pollution can vary hour by hour and by location depending on wind conditions.

Palm Springs area road closures

Indian Canyon Drive between Vista Chino and Garnet Avenue closed Saturday afternoon due to high winds and low visibility. It remained closed on Sunday.

Wildfire smoke map: Track fires and red flag warnings across the US and California

Weather forecast for Palm Springs area

On Sunday night, winds were expected to range from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Monday, winds were expected between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Windblown dust advisory extended for much of valley: Road closures