Windber targets $15M in sewer work, eyes $10M state grant to help defray cost

WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Borough officials now have a $15 million plan to replace 33,000 linear feet of aging sewer lines.

They just need some help from the state to make that work happen, they said.

Windber Borough Council voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue $15,028,750 in work and to seek a $10 million grant from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PENNVEST, to cover two-thirds of the cost.

“We’re hopeful we’ll get funding for all three of our (target areas), but if we don’t, we can always downgrade ... and do less work,” Council President Rich Rummel said.

“But to get the funding, we need a plan in place for everything,” he said. “It’s no different than when you apply for a loan to buy a house.”

Rummel said the borough is hoping to receive a response from PENNVEST on its funding application by fall.

For the past year, Windber officials have been exploring options to replace sections of the borough’s sewer system, working with their engineers from The EADS Group to identify areas where generations-old lines still remain.

Windber Borough – and sewer customers – would cover the remaining $5 million for the project, Borough Manager Ron Allison said. Much of that total would be drawn from the borough’s sewer fund, while customers would see a $15-per-month increase to their bills.

Three neighborhoods are being targeted for the first phase of construction, Allison said.

That includes an area on the southeastern side of Windber, on the upper end of Graham Avenue along Seese Run.

Baumgardner Heights would also see repairs, as would the northern end of the borough, including parts of Fourth through Sixth streets, a preliminary map shows.

Borough officials are already taking steps to have The EADS Group begin design and engineering work – another element that must be covered for the project to be eligible for funding, Rummel said.

The council voted Tuesday to advertise a request for proposals from area financial institutions to ensure that money is available upfront to cover those engineering costs.

Borough officials estimated the total engineering costs at nearly $800,000.

“We’re going to have to (pay for) certain costs upfront before any work starts,” Allison said.

Officials are planning to eventually replace sections of sewer line in other Windber neighborhoods through a phased approach that will bring all of the borough’s underground sewer lines up to date.

Projects to capture and direct stormwater flows during heavy rains are also being designed and incorporated into each phase of the work, Allison said.