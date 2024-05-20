Windber plans to extend Stadium Drive to address 22nd Street emergency access issues

May 20—WINDBER, Pa. — Windber Borough is eyeing a project that would add a new, safer connection to 22nd Street for emergency vehicles, officials said.

The borough is banking part of its liquid fuels allocation this year to build a second paved route from Stadium Drive to 22nd Street in 2025, Borough Manager Ron Allison said.

The move would address concerns created by the need to close an old 22nd Street bridge over Seese Run to vehicle traffic.

Windber Borough officials initially planned to widen Stadium Drive so that larger emergency vehicles could access the area, Allison said. But that would have forced the borough to acquire property along the road, cutting into homes' front yards.

With support from the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County, a vacant home at one end of 22nd Street and a nearby garage were cleared near state Route 56.

If all goes as planned, Windber Borough officials will find a contractor next year to build a new roadway through that area, connecting Stadium Drive to the lower end of 22nd Street, Allison said.

"This is going to take care of the issue," he said.

Allison said the project will also eliminate issues that drivers of large vehicles would have while turning around on the current dead-end 22nd Street.

As for the 22nd Street bridge that is set to be bypassed, one lane remains open for traffic. That would change after Stadium Drive is extended, Allison said. The small bridge will be designated pedestrian-only after the roadway connector is completed, he said.

Summer paving

Windber received just over $119,000 in liquid fuels money for 2024, according to PennDOT. A fraction of that sum, $24,276, will be used this year, borough administrative assistant Robin Gates said.

Laurel Asphalt, of Windber, was the lowest of three bidders for a project to make repairs near 6th Street and Conjelko's Dairy Store, and near 12th Street and Park Avenue, in areas where water often gathers and freezes in the winter, Allison said.

As planned, the road would be milled down to correct the slope and repaved, he said.

An alley behind Windber Public Library will also be repaired, Allison said.

Windber officials said plans are being narrowed down for a potentially multi-million-dollar sewer project in coming years.

Allison said borough officials are discussing a plan that would tackle the three priority areas — two on the upper end of Graham Avenue and another at Baumgardner Heights.

Most of the lines from the borough line near Graham Avenue to Park Avenue and Seese Run are generations old, according to a review by The EADS Group.

Stormwater management upgrades would also be included in the projects.

Allison said one proposal would help offset the work through a $15-per-month rate increase for sewer customers, but no decisions have been made yet.

He said grant options are being explored, including possible funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PENNVEST, if the borough undertakes a project that meets those specifications.

In the near future, a public workshop will be planned so Windber Borough Council can discuss the project, possible next steps and how much of the work is doable. Once a meeting date is set, it will be advertised for the public, Allison said.