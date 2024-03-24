Wind warning in effect: National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a "high wind warning" for several regions in southern New Mexico and El Paso County through Sunday night.

The warning is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Sunday, March 24, because of strong winds, blowing dust and low visibility due to a windstorm in El Paso and parts of neighboring counties in New Mexico. In Juárez, civil protection authorities issued a similar wind alert.

West winds ranging from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph, are anticipated, the National Weather Service reported.

Affected areas include east central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo, southeast Tularosa Basin, southern Doña Ana County/Mesilla Valley, southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin in New Mexico, and Rio Grande valley of eastern El Paso/western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande valley of eastern Hudspeth County and western El Paso County in Texas.

The strong winds may blow around unsecured objects and down tree branches potentially leading to a few power outages, the National Weather Service reported. Driving conditions are expected to be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles. Extra caution is advised.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for several regions in New Mexico and El Paso County.

Leading into Sunday evening, wind speeds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected across the area. This will lead to hazardous driving conditions due to blowing dust, especially in areas with lower visibility.

Additionally, a few inches of snow above 6,000 feet in mountainous areas are anticipated. The winds and dust are expected to subside in the evening, with the possibility of light lowland rain and mountain snow showers continuing overnight, the National Weathers Service reported.

Looking ahead to Monday through Saturday, breezy to windy conditions are forecasted, with a continued chance of light lowland rain and mountain snow showers. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees below average on Monday and Tuesday. The latter part of the week is predicted to have less wind and warmer temperatures. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.

Downtown El Paso is barely visible as a windstorm covers the city as seen from Scenic Drive on Jan. 8. 2024.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Expect breezy conditions weeklong in El Paso: National Weather Service