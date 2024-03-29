Wind turbines to be installed on Dans Mountan

Mar. 29—CUMBERLAND — The installation of nine energy-producing wind turbines on Dans Mountain in Allegany County is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The effort to install the wind farm was initiated more than 10 years ago by Laurel Renewable Partners. The project never materialized and was subsequently purchased in 2021 by the Clearway Energy Group, the fifth largest producer of wind, solar and battery storage energy in the U.S.

Clearway is making a $182 million capital investment to bring the turbines to Allegany County. The farm is expected to generate up to 55 megawatts of energy with the potential to power 17,200 homes, Hannah Muller, senior director of marketing for Clearway, said.

"We recently started construction and it's expected to be fully operational in February of next year," said Muller. "We are thrilled to be in Allegany County and look forward to bring reliable, affordable power to the area while building strong partnerships within the community."

Clearway currently owns and operates wind farms in neighboring Mineral and Grant counties, West Virginia, including locations in Mount Storm, Elk Garden and Keyser.

Muller said Clearway was able to gain the permits needed on the state and local level to make the project happen. A local citizen's group had fought the project, resulting in several court battles over the years.

"We were happy to see that the court dismissed the case that had been ongoing and we are now able to move forward with this investment and bringing these jobs to the county," said Muller.

She said a contract has been established to supply the power from the turbines to Constellation Energy Corp. and it will be available to local end users.

"The power will enter the grid," said Muller. "We use the analogy of dumping a bucket of water in the stream. It will flow to the closest demand. Wind energy is reliable and affordable and will help to bring down the cost of power in the region."

Larry Wolfe, who represents workers in 15 different crafts as president of the Western Maryland Building and Construction Trades Council, said the construction phase could provide up to 100 jobs.

"This project is the first of its kind in Allegany County," said Wolfe. "Many of our folks travel around the country. This project will keep our local folks in their own bed and spend their money in our community instead of traveling and spending money on hotels and things in another area."

Shawn Bender, board of directors chair for the The Greater Cumberland Committee said, "TGCC supports the Dan's Mountain wind project as a significant investment in the region's growing renewable energy sector. Not only does this project represent approximately $182 million in total capital investment ... it will help Maryland and the region meet its ambitious renewable energy goals."

According to Callie Dayton, Clearway's community affairs manager, the company provides support for local initiatives through grant offerings.

"We work with local projects through our Community Benefits Fund and we are looking at doing the same for Dans Mountain," she said. "Each year we have a set amount of funds we allocate through a community-run committee. We've funded several projects like playground equipment, park benches, items for volunteer fire departments and EMS; the list goes on and on for these projects and it's community led."

"This is a community-minded company that will provide reliable, affordable power to the community while providing jobs and millions of dollars for Allegany County infrastructure through property taxes," said Brandon Butler, consultant with Pinnacle Strategies.

