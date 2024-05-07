Wind toppled 5 RVs in Cheyenne Mountain State Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Five RVs were knocked over by the high winds on Monday, May 6, in Cheyenne Mountain State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) X page (formerly Twitter).

The toppled RVs left one person injured and caused water and electrical damage at a few campsites.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW is in the process of cleaning up the damage and restoring power and water to the affected campsites. All other campsites and areas of the park remain open.

Additionally, the wind damaged several trees in the park, and CPW advises guests to use caution on the trails and watch for downed trees.

