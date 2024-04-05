Wind storm moves through Friday and Saturday

It’s been a quiet and warm couple of days, but winds pick up Friday afternoon. High winds will impact New Mexico through Saturday as a storm moves across the state.

Another nearly picture-perfect spring day across New Mexico Thursday. High temperatures climbed into the 70s across most of the state, with some 80s in southern New Mexico. Southerly winds were a little breezier today, but for most of New Mexico, gusts stayed around 30 mph. Winds have relaxed tonight, but will start picking up again Friday morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be seeing widespread wind gusts over 35 mph, with gusts over 50 mph in western New Mexico. Winds will also bring a high fire danger to parts of the state Friday. Temperatures will again be warm across much of New Mexico, but slightly cooler in western New Mexico as a cold front begins moving into that part of the state by Friday night. Rain and higher elevation snow will move into western and northern New Mexico through early Saturday morning as this cold front sweeps across the state. Little to no impacts are expected from the precipitation with amounts staying relatively low. A heavier band of snow may set up along the front Friday night near the San Juan and Jemez Mountains.

Winds will pick up again Saturday afternoon. Widespread westerly winds will gust over 40 mph, with some areas clocking 60 to 70 mph wind gusts. High temperatures will also be over 20° cooler for much of the state Saturday compared to Friday. Winds will finally die down Saturday night. Breezy winds will develop again Sunday afternoon, especially in eastern New Mexico, but they won’t be nearly as strong as what we’ll see Saturday. Temperatures also begin a warming trend Sunday afternoon that will continue into Monday.

Another storm will move into New Mexico next Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty with this storm, but it does look to bring back chances for rain and snow to the state Tuesday through Wednesday.

