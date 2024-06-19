Wind and Rain Lash South Padre Island

Strong wind and rain reached Texas’s South Padre Island on Wednesday, June 19, as Tropical Storm Alberto churned in the Gulf of Mexico.

Footage taken by @RSobchek captures the sight and sound of wind and rain lashing South Padre Island on Wednesday.

“Nice breeze blowing thru here on Padre Island!” he said on social media.

The National Weather Service warned tropical storm-force winds were possible in the area until early Thursday morning. Credit: @RSobchek via Storyful