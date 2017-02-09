Wind power is now the top clean energy source in the U.S.

Wind power now claims the top spot on America's clean energy ladder.

Turbines have overtaken hydropower dams as the largest single source of U.S. renewable electric capacity for the first time, new data shows.

At the end of 2016, the U.S. wind sector had nearly 82,200 megawatts in installed capacity, the American Wind Energy Associated (AWEA) announced on Thursday.

Hydropower, by contrast, had roughly 80,000 megawatts in installed capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

"American wind power is now the #1 source of renewable capacity, thanks to more than 100,000 wind workers across all 50 states," Tom Kiernan, CEO of the wind advocacy group, said in a statement.

That makes wind energy the fourth-largest source of U.S. electric capacity, behind natural gas, coal and nuclear energy, respectively. Turbines now generate about 5.5 percent of the nation's electricity, enough to power roughly 24 million homes, according to AWEA.

But wind power hasn't surpassed hydropower in all categories.

When it comes to generation — the actual amount of electricity that the plants produce — hydropower is still in first place among renewables.

"It will likely still be a few years before [wind] overtakes hydro generation, because ... hydraulic turbines run more frequently throughout the year" than do wind turbines, said Colleen Regan, head of North America power and environmental markets at Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

"Having said that," she added, "it does seem that the momentum is on the side of the wind industry."

While the wind sector added 8,500 megawatts in capacity last year, hydropower only grew by 396 megawatts, according to EIA data.

Regan noted that new hydropower facilities have a much longer and more difficult licensing process than other clean energy projects. Plus many of the best spots for dams and reservoirs are already taken.

"We're not likely to see this change within the next couple of years," she said.

Wind's capacity takeover is significant for advocates who view hydropower as a clean energy outsider.

Many U.S. dams were built decades ago, before states got serious about addressing climate change — so they aren't exactly edging out old coal-fired power plants, the way that new wind and solar projects are. Building dams and reservoirs can also require disrupting surrounding ecosystems and, in some cases, forcing communities to move.