Wind gusts in the High Sierra race past 150 mph
Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says winds at the top of Alpine Meadows on Friday have been sustained at 80-100 mph with some gusts over 150 mph.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says winds at the top of Alpine Meadows on Friday have been sustained at 80-100 mph with some gusts over 150 mph.
Matt Chapman won his fourth career Gold Glove Award last season with the Blue Jays before he hit free agency last fall.
Russell Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night, following Scottie Barnes' injury in Toronto.
Scottie Barnes broke a bone in his left hand Friday night, and is now out indefinitely.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 after a drunk driving incident ahead of Super Bowl LV.
There's a rivalry brewing between America's top sprinters en route to the Paris Olympics.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
It was a true meltdown that average golfers everywhere had no issue relating to.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
“I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”
It's a minuscule price to pay for peace of mind in a connected world, shoppers say.
'It gives such a beautiful glow,' the 59-year-old actress said.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Keurig and Dyson.
Oil continued to rise on tight supply after two straight months of gains.
People who have COVID-19 will no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
The Eagles save a lot on the cap by cutting Byard, who played just 11 games for Philadelphia.
The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for a record low of $40. That’s a discount of $20 or 33 percent.