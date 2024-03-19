Wind gust flips small plane over on tarmac at Maine airport, FAA says

A small airplane out of Massachusetts overturned on the tarmac at the Portland International Jetport in Maine.

The unoccupied single-engine Cessna 172 flipped over by a gust of wind around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Flight aware shows the plane took off from New Bedford at 10:30 a.m. and landed in Portland at 12 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The plane’s registration number on the FAA registry indicates the plane was manufactured in 2000 and is owned by Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

Boston 25 has reached out to the university for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

