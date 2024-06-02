Wind-driven wildfire grows to 12,500 acres east of San Francisco, spurs evacuations

SAN FRANCISCO − Firefighters on Sunday were battling a 12,500-acre grass fire about 45 miles east of San Francisco that has prompted evacuations of parts of San Joaquin County and injured two.

The Corral Fire, which is the equivalent of nearly 20 square miles, started Saturday afternoon during gusty winds and is reported at 15% containment, firefighters said Sunday morning.

Two firefighters were reported with unspecified injuries from the blaze as investigators look into what caused it. Forecasters said winds and high temperatures were expected to continue Sunday and later in the week.

CalFire said on social media those factors made the fire "difficult to contain,'' but a later update shortly before 8 a.m. Pacific Time indicated improvement. "Weather conditions became more favorable for firefighters, allowing crews to make progress constructing and improving control lines,'' the firefighting agency said.

The Corral Fire started on June 1, 2024, southwest of Tracy and quickly grew, driven by wind gusts in the East Bay.

Are any homes in danger right now?

Images and video shared by CalFire showed flames burning through dry grass near high-power electric lines but not near any homes. The agency said 400 personnel have been assigned to the case, and "numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.''

Authorities said the fire started near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's explosive-testing area known as the "Site 300 Experimental Test Site" but did not immediately pose a threat. The federal lab, about 40 miles southeast of downtown Oakland, conducts experiments on nuclear reactions, lasers, atomic structure and molecular biology.

Local authorities have opened a large-animal shelter and asked residents to leave a big area south of the fire, across Corral Hollow Road. CalTrans closed Interstate-580 from the Alameda County line to the Stanislaus County Line, and said SR-132 is closed from I-580 to SR 33.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California wildfire injures two firefighters, grows to 12,500 acres