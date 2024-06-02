Wind-driven Corral Fire grows to 14,000 acres; containment increased to 30%

TRACY -- Neighborhoods southwest of Tracy were ordered to evacuate because of the wind-whipped Corral Fire that had explosive growth Saturday, closing part of Interstate Highway 580.

By Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said the Corral Fire had grown to 14,000 acres and was 30% contained. In a 1 p.m. update, Cal Fire said crews made good progress on the fire and had strengthened control lines.

Residents east of Highway 580 between Corral Hollow Road and South Tracy Boulevard were the first ones told to leave by the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services. More evacuation information is available at sjready.org.

A temporary evacuation point was established at at Larch Clover Community Center located at 11157 W Larch Rd, Tracy, CA 95304.

Zach Matthai captured this photo from Lathrop. / Credit: Zach Matthai

The Corral fire that began east of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's Site 300 closed Interstate 580 from Corral Hollow Road to Interstate 5 in both directions, Caltrans said on social media.

Two Alameda County firefighters were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor to moderate burns, said Cheryl Hurd, a spokesperson for the department.

Winds in the hills west of Tracy were 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 43 mph, said Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The wind was expected to remain elevated until after midnight, he said.

The blaze, first reported at 2:39 p.m., was about 30 acres by 4:45 p.m. It jumped to 4,920 acres, with 10% contained, as of 7:35 p.m., Cal Fire said on its website.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known, Hurd said.

Site 300, located 15 miles east of Lawrence Livermore's main site, is home to facilities that support development of explosive materials as well as hydrodynamic testing and diagnostics, according to the laboratory's website.

The Corral fire from ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego Highland Peak camera. / Credit: Cal Fire Photo

The facility assesses the operation of non-nuclear weapon components through hydrodynamic testing and tests new conventional explosives for use as part of the nuclear stockpile, the laboratory said.

Reality, as Trump supporters see it

Trump's guilty verdict: A stress test for democracy

Cyndi Lauper: Showing her true colors