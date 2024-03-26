Wind chills in Des Moines may slip into the teens, but will it stick around?

A "big change" is coming for Iowa weather, the National Weather Service's Des Moines office warned on social media Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of north central Iowa on Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall by noon and bring cold March wind chills for Tuesday afternoon.

Wind chills could reach the teens in Des Moines

It felt like 31 degrees in Des Moines at 6 a.m. Tuesday., but by midnight Wednesday morning the wind chill will be 18 degrees. During the day on Wednesday, the wind chill will start off around 20 degrees and rise to the mid-30s by the afternoon.

There's a hazardous weather outlook in central Iowa through Tuesday night with wintry weather and slippery conditions possible.

Why are temperatures suddenly dropping in Des Moines and how long will it last?

If you don't like the colder temps, blame a lingering weather system that's moving out of Iowa, said Craig Cogil, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

"It's moving up and out of our area here to the northeast and on the backside we're seeing quite a bit colder air moving into the state […] producing our low wind chills," Cogil said.

The weather Tuesday is a bit cold for late March, Cogil said. The normal average temperature this time of year in Des Moines is 43 degrees, about 10 to 13 degrees higher than Tuesday's expected temperatures.

But, this weather won't stick for long.

"We gradually warm up over the next couple of days […] even by Friday into the mid-60s, so it does warm up pretty quickly after this brief shot of colder weather," Cogil said.

