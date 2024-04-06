Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning in effect for El Paso area: National Weather Service

The wind continues into the weekend for El Paso, prompting a wind advisory and an alert for fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas in El Paso will have a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Winds will reach 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Other nearby areas, including neighboring counties in New Mexico, will be under a “high wind warning” for gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to unsecured objects blowing around, strong gusts could cause tree limbs to topple over, and power outages. Dust may also reduce visibility in some areas.

A Red Flag Warning is also in place for El Paso and surrounding areas in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

The warning comes as winds, low humidity, and other dry conditions could create critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Outdoor burning and welding are highly discouraged, as an accidental ignition could quickly spread into a wildfire.

In preparation for possible fire, the first air tanker of the season arrived on Friday at the Alamogordo Tanker Base to carry fire retardant throughout the region, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service.

The air tanker performs dispatch duties for the southeastern part of New Mexico and west Texas, according to the U.S. Forest Service website.

