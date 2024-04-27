Wind advisory issued for North Texas until early Sunday, says the NWS

On Saturday at 3:10 a.m. a wind advisory was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX valid from noon until Sunday midnight. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Henderson, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Freestone, Anderson, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected for North and Central Texas from noon today to midnight tonight.

"Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," describes the NWS. "A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds."

This advisory is in effect until Sunday at midnight.

Source: The National Weather Service