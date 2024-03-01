Wind advisory issued for Modesto as storm sweeps California. When will gusts be strongest?

Hold on tight, Modesto. Strong winds will soon sweep through the region.

As another winter storm makes its way through Northern California, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley.

This includes the cities of Sacramento, Fairfield, Suisun, Stockton, Grass Valley, Jackson and Modesto.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory says. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

What’s in the weather forecast for Modesto?

Along with gusts, rain is in the forecast for Modesto, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast shows a 90% chance of precipitation with possible thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Temperatures will be as low as 49 degrees.

On Friday, there is a 70% chance of rain during the day and an 100% chance in the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from a low of 45 degrees and a high near 59.

Saturday is expected to see a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the day and into the evening. Thunderstorms are possible, the forecast says. Temperatures will be as low as 41 degrees and as high as 55.

On Sunday, skies will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be near 55 degrees and the low around 38.

When will winds be strongest?

Wind gusts in Modesto are expected to range from 20 to 50 mph, the advisory says.

According to the forecast, winds will begin Thursday evening and last until Saturday.

Here’s how strong winds will be:

Thursday: Winds ranging from 7 to 18 mph.

Friday: Winds ranging from 8 to 23 mph.

Saturday: Winds ranging from 8 to 13 mph.

