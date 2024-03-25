Wind Advisory issued for Louisville, Southern Indiana beginning Monday night

A chance of severe weather may impact the Louisville area beginning late Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Central Kentucky, including Jefferson, and in Southern Indiana beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

Wind with speeds between 20-30 mph are possible, but gusts are expected to exceed 45 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the service published in a statement Monday morning. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

There is an increased risk of fire Monday afternoon from gusty south winds and low relative humidities. The National Weather Service urges commuters to use caution on the roads and encourages people to refer to local authorities for guidance on whether controlled burns are permitted in their region.

The strongest winds will most likely occur Monday night west of Interstate 65. Showers are also expected Monday evening and thunderstorms could occur after 2 a.m.

Showers are expected to continue Tuesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms and severe weather after 5 p.m. However, this is conditional on whether any instability occurs in the afternoon ahead of the cold front.

"If any stronger storms develop, damaging straight-line wind gusts would be the primary severe threat," the service wrote in a statement. "The severe potential would diminish quickly after sunset Tuesday evening."

Louisville weather forecast

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Louisville weather radar

