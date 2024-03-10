Wind advisory issued across Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory from Sunday into Monday evening for most of Pennsylvania.

28/22 News Weather Forecaster Kathryn Oleary explains wind will pick up Sunday night with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The NWS announced a wind advisory will be in place from 5:00 p.m. Sunday to 8:00 p.m. Monday.

According to the NWS, unsecured items and tree limbs could be impacted by the wind conditions.

The high winds may also result in possible power outages, according to the NWS.

The NWS cautioned residents to exercise caution when driving, especially when driving high-profile vehicles.

