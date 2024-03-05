Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui, Hawaii island today

Mar. 5—The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of Maui County and Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters say northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, are expected today on Kahoolawe, Lanai, parts of Maui, Molokai and Hawaii island.

"Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles," said NWS in the advisory. "Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages."

Forecasters expect a "wet trade wind pattern" with isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rain to prevail through Wednesday night, especially over windward areas. Also, moderate to breezy tradewinds are expected to continue, and to further strengthen midweek.

A winter storm remaining also remains in effect for Big Isle summits until 6 a.m. Wednesday due to significant ice accumulations of up to about four-tenths of an inch.

Travel to Big Isle summits "could be nearly impossible," says NWS, and should be postponed until the threat diminishes.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island until 6 a.m. Thursday.