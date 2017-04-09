Winconsin Man Sends Manifesto To Trump Saying 'Game Time'

A manhunt is underway Saturday after a 32-year-old, southern Wisconsin man named Joseph Jakubowski allegedly wrote a 161-page anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump, which he sent to the White House Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Wisconsin, they have planned to increase patrols around the city, specifically around places of worship Sunday as the fugitive’s manifesto contained anti-religious views. The authorities fear that Jakubowski has been in the area since last week and he might plan an attack.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Police Department will be keeping a close eye. "Basically, he's angry at all government officials," Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said. "You know, whether it's the president or local officials or whether it's law enforcement. He basically has a dislike for anyone that has authority or governmental power. We consider him to be armed and highly dangerous," he added, ABC News reported.

After mailing the manifesto to Trump, the fugitive allegedly burglarized a gun store in Janesville, located about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. According to the authorities, he stole 16 high-caliber rifles and handguns and also acquired a bulletproof vest and helmet.

Jakubowski has been on the run since Tuesday and police authorities have kept a close watch on any tips they have found in order to track him down. They found a burnt vehicle in front of the gun store that was registered to the fugitive.

Police authorities released a new surveillance photo Saturday that showed Jakubowski at a Mobil gas station, prior to the burglary in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC News, authorities released a separate video Friday, which the investigators believe showed Jakubowski dropping his manifesto in a mailbox that was addressed to the White House and said “Game time.”

The FBI has also been involved in investigation and they have provided additional help from Chicago and Minneapolis for the search of the fugitive. About 175 officials have been involved in the search, according to reports.

"This manifesto has been evaluated by experts within the FBI behavioral analysis unit to better understand his mindset and locate leads or evidence," Spoden said. "All technological resources are currently being exploited and used in this endeavor after this individual."

The authorities also asked local schools to consider keeping the institutions closed for safety reasons on Monday if the police have not been able to get hold of the fugitive, according to the Associated Press.

