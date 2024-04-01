Winchester woman's legal woes grow with meth-dealing charge

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester woman who came into contact with police after she was reported to be unconscious behind the wheel of her vehicle has been charged with dealing in meth.

Christian Michelle Armstrong, 51, was also charged in recent days in Randolph Superior Court with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

In a report, Winchester Police Chief Michael Burk wrote Armstrong was found on Dec. 15, apparently unconscious, in the front seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked outside the Walmart store at 950 E. Greenville Pike.

Burk reported Armstrong appeared "startled" when he knocked "very loud" on the window of her vehicle. She maintained she was not "having a medical emergency."

Officers said they observed a glass smoking pipe in the Silverado, prompting a search.

That was one of several smoking devices recovered, along with a plastic bag containing meth, 30 Xanax pills, a set of digital scales, a large number of empty plastic bags and $1,882.01 in cash.

Burk's report indicated a review of Armstrong's cellphone showed text messages apparently referring to drug transactions.

The dealing count against the Winchester woman is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. The meth possession charge is a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

A trial date in the case has not yet been set.

On March 1, Armstrong was charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia in Henry Circuit Court 2. Her trial in that case is set for July 22.

She also faces an Aug. 14 in another Randolph Superior Court case that saw her charged in January with possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Winchester woman charged with dealing meth