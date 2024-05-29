Winchester man pleads guilty to child solicitation, sentenced to home detention

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A 65-year-old Winchester man convicted of child solicitation has been sentenced to home detention.

Roy L. Wentz in recent weeks pleaded guilty to the charge, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. Randolph Circuit Court Judge Jay Toney then imposed the sentence specified in a plea agreement — 18 months of incarceration followed by 19 months on probation.

More recently, the judge granted a motion filed by Wentz's defense attorney, Ronald Moore, asking that his client instead be allowed to serve the executed portion of the sentence on home detention.

The plea agreement called for dismissal of two other charges pending against Wentz, including inappropriate communication with a child.

When charges were first filed against Wentz in March 2023, they included a count of attempted child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

According to court documents, Winchester police were called to Wentz's home in the 300 block of West Washington Street, where three men — members of "Predator Poachers," a "predator catchers group" in Houston, Texas — requested "law enforcement assistance."

The men said they had posed as an 11-year-old girl on Facebook, and that Wentz had responded to the "girl's" profile and engaged in online conversations that were sexual in nature, and eventually made plans for the child to visit his home.

When interviewed by police, Wentz acknowledged he had discussed having sex with the juvenile, telling officers he "got caught up in Facebook drama."

Police inspected two cellphones belonging to the Winchester man, and reported finding images of "young females ... in different stages of undress" and engaging in sexual activity.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for Wentz, a former resident of Muncie.

