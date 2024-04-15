Winchester College teacher kissed and cuddled pupil, court told

Simon Taylor outside Winchester Crown Court. The former teacher at Winchester College invited his accuser for tea and a chat after directing him in a Shakespearean play, the court heard - ANDREW CROFT/SOLENT NEWS & PHOTO AGENCY

A former Winchester College teacher kissed and cuddled a male pupil after inviting the student to his home for tea, a court heard.

Simon Taylor would pet the teenager while “awkwardly spooning” him on his sofa, jurors were told.

The prosecution alleges that the 78 year-old, who taught English and drama at the college between 1990 and 2013, even shared a bed with the former pupil after his leaving party.

Mr Taylor, a father of three who the court heard was affectionate with his favourites, invited the student for tea and a chat after directing him in a Shakespearean play.

But he kissed and cuddled him on numerous occasions, before declaring his love for him, the court was told.

Winchester College, which was founded in 1382, is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Britain and charges boarding pupils almost £52,000 a year.

Mr Taylor denies two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.

Tim Moores, opening the prosecution case, told Winchester Crown Court that the alleged offences took place in the mid 2000s.

“In a nutshell, [the complainant] was a pupil at Winchester College,” he said.

“Simon Taylor was a teacher at the school and had been there for many years. He was the head of drama and had previously taught [the complainant] English during GCSEs.”

The court heard that the student was “under some emotional strain” and struggling with his studies.

“On regular occasions, he would visit the defendant at his home for tea and a chat,” said Mr Moores.

“He alleges that during some of those visits when they were on the sofa the defendant would lean over and kiss him on the lips while cuddling him with his arm around him.

“While it was unwelcome he didn’t physically object at the time. The defendant was in a position of trust in relation to him because he was his teacher.

“In those circumstances any form of sexual touching of him is prohibited, regardless of whether he consented or he believed he was consenting.”

‘Full-on kisses’

The court heard the student, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of a school production of King Lear – which Mr Taylor was directing – and was consoled by the teacher after the play.

“The defendant invited him to come to his home for tea and chat,” Mr Moores added.

“On the first visit they chatted and nothing untoward happened. He continued to visit through the summer term and there was then the first occasion the defendant made physical contact with him.

“On the first occasion they were sat apart when the defendant tentatively leaned in and kissed him on the lips three or four times.”

Mr Moores said they were “quite full-on kisses” and took place at the property in Kingsgate Street, which he said was provided by the college.

The court heard that the student – who was aged between 16 and 17 at the time – didn’t reciprocate the kisses, but despite feeling uncomfortable saw the friendship as valuable and “didn’t want to seem ungrateful”.

The following school year, he visited Mr Taylor regularly where a pattern developed of being kissed “on at least four occasions”.

‘Emotional needs’

“[Mr Taylor] would cuddle, kiss him on the lips and neck,” Mr Moores continued.

“[The pupil] says it was always the defendant who initiated contact and would do an awkward sideways spooning.

“At some point the defendant told [the student] he loved him, and despite what the defendant was doing it was otherwise meeting his psychological and emotional needs so he continued to visit.”

The court heard that a college housemaster arranged for pastoral support as the pupil was struggling with work – which Mr Taylor was appointed to – meaning his visits were less likely to arouse suspicion.

“The Crown says the kissing was sexual because of its nature,” Mr Moores added.

“It was full-blown kissing on the mouth, with cuddling in private, out of sight of other people.”

The court heard this behaviour continued after the student turned 18, particularly after the leaving party, where it was tradition that pupils don’t stay in boarding houses.

“[The pupil] had arranged to stay at Mr Taylor’s house,” he said. “That time was the only time they shared a bed and there was sexual kissing.”

‘Fallen in love’

However, because the student was over the age of 18, it does not make up a criminal charge.

The court heard that the former pupil told a friend in 2019 how Mr Taylor had “fallen in love with him” and detailed his visits to his house.

In May 2021, Mr Taylor messaged his ex-student “out of the blue”, saying he had been “thinking about their Winch days” and wanted to “follow up”.

When asked about what, he said: “Our relationship and my closeness to you. I have been worried you might be upset by it.”

The student made complaints to the police in September 2021.

Mr Taylor was interviewed under caution in February 2022, where he denied any sexual acts of kissing or cuddling the teenager in any romantic way, but said he may have put an arm around his shoulder.

The court heard he messaged his former student afterwards, saying: “Please let us reconcile and we can resolve this without lawyers and courts.”

‘Very charismatic’

In a further follow-up message, he asked whether his ex-pupil “really believed” what had happened between them warranted a prison sentence.

The former pupil described Mr Taylor as charismatic and admitted that it was nice to have attention from him to begin with.

In a police interview played to the court, the alleged victim said he would often go to the teacher’s address on Sunday evenings.

“He was very charismatic,” he said. “The attention I saw him give to other people that I craved meant something because he was a very dynamic, charismatic person.

“It was nice to have attention from him.”

‘Tensing in my stomach’

Speaking about his visits, he said: “The pattern developed where we would sit on the sofa in his front room.

“[He’d be] cuddling and kissing me on the lips and neck.

“The most vivid memory was him kissing my mouth because I didn’t enjoy it.

“I remember tensing in my stomach and thinking ‘OK, here we go, got to sit this out’.

“I felt that the friendship that he was offering was valuable and supportive, and I felt it would have been ungrateful not to afford him what he wanted out of it.

“I basically felt I owed it to him to let him do all those things.”

The pupil said he believed at the time that he would have been willing to sleep with Mr Taylor “had it not been for my Christian faith and the fact I had a girlfriend”.

He said he told Mr Taylor this, and the teacher responded that he didn’t want to have sex with him anyway.

‘Wildly romantic outlook’

“But I very much got the impression that he would have wanted to from a purely lustful perspective,” he added.

“I do think Simon believed he was doing me good, and being supportive when I needed it, and I believed the same.

“I don’t think his actions and behaviour were malicious. He had this wildly romantic outlook on the world.

“I think he believed that love triumphs all, and that because he loved me that was the most important thing, and that as long as his love was pure that made it OK – which I think was naive and arrogant.”

The student said he was rattled by Mr Taylor’s out of the blue message on Facebook.

While he said he wasn’t “out to get” Mr Taylor, and didn’t want to destroy his life, he wanted to ensure it didn’t happen to anyone else.

“There are other young people Simon has access to now because he is still involved in theatre so this is to make sure I’ve done my part.”

The trial continues.