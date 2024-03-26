Winchcombe meteorite fragments made into jewellery

Lachlan Bond is the proud owner of the meteorite cufflinks

Fragments of a meteorite that crashed down to earth in 2021 have been made into items of jewellery.

Cufflinks were commissioned by landowners in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, where the largest piece of space rock was found.

Because of its fragile composition, the segments of the 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite were preserved in a resin.

Lachlan Bond's mother had the gift made as a surprise. He said they were "absolutely gorgeous".

"We donated our section to the Natural History Museum, but then mum had an idea which she hid from us," said Mr Bond.

"She asked for some small bits back, and the plan is to make some jewellery for the family. She knew I would love some cufflinks.

"I opened the box, and they are absolutely gorgeous. It's probably the most special gift I will ever receive, a piece that is older than our planet!"

Helen Plumb, from Just Gems, helped make the unique meteorite cuff links

The cufflinks were designed in Winchcombe, by Helen Plumb who runs the local jewellers, who worked with the Natural History Museum to create them.

"They were so helpful, and created a special coloured resin to preserve the rock, which they don't usually do for scientific projects," she said.

"It was a challenge. At one point I felt like abandoning the project, all the gem stones I usually work with are hard, this is resin is soft in comparison.

"I feel very proud that we've created something that the client is delighted with."

Shelley Richardson, the goldsmith who made the cufflinks, said making them was "scary".

"I usually work with gold and platinum I'm aware that they are metals that come out of the earth, but I never thought I'd work on something that is older than the earth, it's crazy really."

There are now plans to make pendant and a ring from the other fragments.

