'A win-win': Scottsdale mayor walks back his criticism of Arizona Coyotes project

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega now says he's OK with the Arizona Coyotes' plan to build an arena in northeast Phoenix near his city as long it's designed to prevent traffic issues in Scottsdale.

That's a massive change in his position: One day before, he released a letter slamming the development as "not feasible, or welcome."

The proposed project is about 100 acres of land near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road, on the Phoenix side of the Phoenix-Scottsdale city line. The NHL franchise wants to turn it into a $3 billion entertainment district with restaurants, stores and apartments, as well as a 17,000-seat professional hockey arena.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, sitting underneath the seal of the City of Scottsdale, listens to public comments during a City Council meeting at the Scottsdale Civic Center on Jan. 10, 2023.

The Coyotes hope to buy the property from the Arizona State Land Department at auction in June. The starting bid will be nearly $70 million.

Ortega took multiple shots at the plan in a written statement on Monday, saying, “The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of the 101/Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome.”

The letter said the renderings and plan released by the Coyotes last week were “presented without mention of market demand for a new entertainment venue disguised as a hockey arena, or congested highway access, or questionable arena zoning entitlement.”

The mayor all but reversed his strong opposition to the Coyotes project Tuesday, in a follow-up letter shared with journalists. In it, he indicated that he has no problem with the development as long as its main access point faces Phoenix, so as to keep traffic out of Scottsdale.

“(The project plan) shows the sole access at Scottsdale Road at 101 Loop and parking garages off Scottsdale Road," Ortega wrote. "Thus, traffic would enter (Scottsdale) and have to cross over to turn west into the project. The proposed configuration compounds traffic at the Scottsdale/ 101 ramp and forces cross-over of Scottsdale Road."

He said he's "pushing for" the main access point to be moved to the 64th Street and Loop 101 intersection which is farther east than the planned entrance. Ortega called that a "win-win solution" which would mitigate the traffic impact on Scottsdale and drive visitors toward the businesses on the Coyotes site.

"With parking garages on the west end of the property, fans and patrons would walk past commercial spaces to the arena, and after the game or event, they would circle back past other commercial spaces to return to their cars and depart at the (64th street intersection)," he wrote.

"Essentially, there is an OPEN NET! at (that intersection) so the Coyotes can score easily.”

The mayor said the Coyotes didn't discuss the plans with Scottsdale and that he "was never given the courtesy of a planning meeting to find a win-win solution," but he said he met with Arizona State Land Department "and they agree with my analysis" of the design plans.

Tuesday's letter ended with the mayor saying the property "bid documents will require the successful bidder to fully develop the 64th Street and Loop 101 access point," suggesting that the state will mandate that the Coyotes change their plans to align more closely with Ortega's vision.

The Arizona Republic has not verified whether the state would require that of the Coyotes, or if the NHL franchise was amenable to the design change.

