Who will win Richland County Council elections? Results so far

Two races for Richland County Council are contentious this primary. Tyra Little and Christa Williams, both new to county politics, are vying to represent District 3 as Democrats. In District 10, newcomer Democrat DeAnta Reese is challenging incumbent Cheryl English.

Early results as of about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday have Little leading the District 3 race with 755 votes to Williams’ 493 votes. In District 10, English leads with 600 votes to Reese’s 333 as of 8:28 p.m.

District 3 covers Forest Acres, Arcadia Lakes and Dentsville. Yvonne McBride, who currently holds the seat, is not running for reelection.

Little is a U.S. Air Force veteran and an advocate for “expanding senior services, improving transportation infrastructure, and implementing comprehensive youth development programs,” according to her campaign website.

Williams is a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard. She’s listed addressing youth gun violence, community blight and affordable housing among her priorities. Williams ran and lost campaigns for Columbia City Council in 2021 and 2023. After losing the council race in 2021, she opened Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store on Main Street after hearing voters complain about not having access to fresh groceries.

District 10 covers parts of northeast and lower Richland. Both Reese and English are longtime Richland County residents. English worked as a counselor for state agencies for more than 30 years. Reese is a real estate consultant.

Both candidates during their campaigns stressed the need for improving infrastructure and paving roads. English also listed the need to advocate for workforce and affordable housing.

District 7’s Gretchen Barron also faced a challenger, but her opponent Taneshia Horne withdrew from the election.

Derreck Pugh in District 2, Overture Walker in District 8 and council Chair Jesica Mackey in District 9 are all also up for reelection but face no primary challengers. Pugh, Mackey and Barron face no challengers during the general election in November. Walker would face Forward Party challenger James Andreen in November if he does not win his primary election for Senate district 22.

Richland County Council members make $25,600 per year and serve four-year terms. The council voted to increase its salary in late 2022.