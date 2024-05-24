Win Hammond joins Aiken Standard staff through S.C. Press Association internship

May 24—You may notice a new byline in the Aiken Standard this summer. That belongs to Win Hammond, a current University of South Carolina student pursuing a master's degree.

Hammond was one of two student journalists in the state who are named Foundation Interns by the South Carolina Press Association. He will spend his summer covering a variety of events and stories in Aiken County.

Hammond has former bylines in the university's student newspaper, The Daily Gamecock, during all three of his undergraduate years. He has had internships with the South Carolina Press Association and The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina as a communications intern, where he worked under two-time S.C. journalist of the year Avery Wilks.

Hammond told the South Carolina Press Association that he is interested in politics and business accountability reporting. He enjoys reading and writing fiction, and going to concerts in his free time.

"I'm extremely excited to have the opportunity to work for a strong daily paper such as the Aiken Standard," Hammond said. "I know I will come out of my internship a better writer and reporter."