Wiltshire: Woman in 20s dies after multi-vehicle crash

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police say

A woman in her 20s has died after four vehicles crashed in Wiltshire.

Officers were called to the incident on the B4696 Braydon Road, south of Ashton Keynes, at about 14:15 GMT on Friday, Wiltshire Police said.

The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not thought to be life threatening, the force added.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the crash or those with dashcam footage to contact officers.

