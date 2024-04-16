Wilton police charge juvenile after assault at Kineowatha Park

Apr. 16—WILTON — Three youths who ran through woods and backyards to avoid police Monday night were located and one was charged with aggravated assault after an incident in Kineowatha Park.

Chief Ethan Kyes issued a statement Tuesday morning saying a 15-year-old juvenile who was on probation for "prior criminal conduct" was charged and taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Wilton Police Sgt. Gerald Maccione said Tuesday afternoon that details on the assault and ages of any victims are being withheld pending possible additional charges.

About 6 p.m. Monday, police received a report of an assault involving multiple juveniles at Kineowatha Park on High Street, according to Kyes' statement.

After receiving word the youths had left the park on foot, "Wilton Police Department officers located three of the juveniles involved in the incident running through backyards and wooded areas to avoid police contact. After a brief search of the area, the officers located and interviewed the juveniles at a residence in the Wilton Mobile Park."

As a result, the 15-year-old juvenile was charged. Police did not release the name of the youth.

Police said another one of the youths involved was on juvenile probation for prior criminal conduct.

Kyes said an investigation is ongoing and he asked that anyone involved in the incident or who witnessed the incident contact Wilton Police Department at 207-645-3876 or through the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at 207-778-6140.

