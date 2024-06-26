Wilton man charged with sending sexually explicit photos to juvenile

Jun. 26—PARIS — A Wilton man is scheduled to be arraigned next month in South Paris District Court on charges of indecent conduct and harassment by telephone/electronic device for sending sexually explicit photographs to a 17-year-old juvenile.

Robert L. Fanning, 39, was arrested June 14 without incident and brought to the Oxford County Jail, Oxford County Sheriff's Maj. Dana Thompson said in a news release Wednesday.

Fanning is described as a former teacher in the area, Thompson said.

The juvenile reported receiving the sexually explicit photographs by an electronic device May 10. During an investigation, an electronic evidence was recovered that led to a positive identification of the suspect, Thompson said.

Fanning was released after posting $250 bail, the maximum amount for a misdemeanor. Bail conditions prohibit him from having contact with anyone under the age of 18, and from using any device that connects to the internet, the major said.

Fanning will be arraigned Aug. 15 at the courthouse at 26 Western Ave.

