Wilton driver falls asleep; car snaps pole in Farmington

Apr. 26—FARMINGTON — A Wilton man fell asleep Friday morning while driving on Farmington Falls Road, causing his vehicle to leave the road, snap a utility pole and knock down wires, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said.

Cole McCourt, 18, McCourt suffered minor injuries and refused ambulance transport to a hospital, Charles said.

The teen was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze west "when he fell asleep, crossed the centerline, and left the roadway, striking a utility pole. The pole was severed, and utility lines were down, blocking the road," the chief said in a news release.

The accident occurred about 10:30 a.m. near the Big Apple. The road, also known as U.S. Route 2 and state Route 27, was shut down from the Big Apple to High Street for about five hours.

Farmington police and fire rescue responded and Farmington Fire and Public Works set up roadblocks. Central Maine Power secured power lines and restored power to much of Farmington.

