Wilson, of LaPlante case, draws unrelated charges

Mar. 21—A Lewiston woman facing charges of being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder is now charged with another felony and two misdemeanors on an unrelated incident.

Kelley A. Wilson, 58, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and two misdemeanors relating to a trespassing incident. She was indicted by a grand jury Oct. 2 for being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder for withholding information from a peace officer relating to an attack on Loyal Otis Dickson Jr. in July.

Lewiston police began surveillance of Wilson on Oct. 2 as she traveled from the Nez Perce County Courthouse to her apartment in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston.

At around 9:30 p.m. that day, detectives told officers to arrest Wilson for being an accessory. While she was being taken into custody, officers allegedly found a glass pipe in her pants pocket and a ziplock bag with a white crystalline substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine. The officers noted Wilson allegedly knew about the items in her pockets and identified them before they were removed, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Wilson was given a notice of failure to appear on a uniform citation that was filed Oct. 16. She was then charged with misdemeanor trespassing Nov. 2 after allegedly entering the property of a woman in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue who told her that she'd been banned from her property Sept. 23. She was also charged with a misdemeanor for failure to appear Oct. 13 for the citation, according to court documents.

On March 15, officers noticed Wilson had an active arrest warrant for trespassing. Because of the warrant and the possession of meth charge, the officer went to her apartment and arrested her on the trespassing warrant and charged her with possession, according to the affidavit.

Wilson had her initial appearance by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Monday at the Nez Perce courthouse for the possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges. Her attorney is public defender Randy Reed.

The maximum penalty for possession of a controlled substance is seven years as well as a $15,000 fine. Wilson also faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine for the accessory charge.

Olds set Wilson's bond at $10,000 for possession and she posted bond later that day. Wilson was released without bond on the accessory charge Oct. 12 after being held on a $1 million bond at her initial appearance in that case, ordered by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson.

The initial appearance data sheet from Wilson's drug possession charge notes that she was arrested on an outstanding warrant and has a felony conviction for murder.

Wilson is on parole for murder, sentenced in 2005 to 30 years in prison for stabbing in the heart her boyfriend, Charles E. Thrush Jr., at her residence in Clarkston, and was convicted of first-degree burglary. Later the Washington State Court of Appeals reversed the conviction of first-degree murder and in 2009 Wilson signed a plea agreement for an amended charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for four years served.

Wilson's next court date in the misdemeanor charge is April 2. Her next court date for the possession charge is Monday.

She also has a status conference hearing April 11 in the accessory charge. Her last court date in that case was Jan. 11 and she waived her right to speedy trial Dec. 7.

Kelley's accessory charge is related to the case of Robert J. LaPlante, who was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder last week after a four-day trial for striking, cutting and/or stabbing Dickson. Sentencing in his case is scheduled for May 15.

Timothy W. Allen is a co-defendant in the case, and testified against LaPlante in his trial, for which he will have his charge amended to aggravated battery.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.