Wilson hat trick as Bournemouth beats Huddersfield in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Callum Wilson scored a hat trick as 10-man Bournemouth inflicted more away-day misery on Huddersfield with a 4-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

They were the striker's first goals since being sidelined for nine months after a second serious knee ligament problem in January.

Harry Arter also scored as Bournemouth moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield, which has failed to score on the road in five league games, were given some hope when Cherries captain Simon Francis was sent off just before halftime with the score at 2-0, but the hosts emphatically registered a third win in four league games.

Huddersfield is two points ahead of Bournemouth in 11th place.