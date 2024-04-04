Wilson County Schools to suspend weapons detection system during testing

Apr. 3—Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell gave an update Monday regarding the district's weapons detection system.

"When we started this process several months ago, we felt like it was something that could be beneficial," Luttrell said. "I still believe that. I want to thank publicly Wilson Central's (High School) administration team, their teachers, their students, their parents. They have stepped up and volunteered to go through this process, this program, to learn as much as much as possible, and we've learned a lot of things."

Luttrell said a Wilson County Schools team will visit a school with an established weapons detection system in place in West Tennessee.

"We've only run (the program) at Wilson Central, so what we think is best is to suspend it during testing," Luttrell said. "We've got the information we need."

The district will then take time to look at making the system more efficient.

Testing UpdateTennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing and other final testing will begin on April 15 and run for three weeks.

"Just as a reminder, our students from grades 6-12 take those online," Deputy Director of Academics Jennifer Cothron said. "Last year, our high school (testing) was online. This year our middle school (testing) has moved to online. Our elementary will remain paper (and) pencil."

When testing online, each student is given a scrap piece of paper and a pencil.

Different schools will have different testing schedules.

Construction updateAfter losing its previous building in the March 2020 tornado, West Wilson Middle School will begin to move furniture into its new building beginning next week. The process of moving in the furniture will take around two weeks.

"That (rebuilding) process is starting to close up," Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield said. "It will still be a little while before it's fully released to Wilson County Schools."

The progress on the Mt. Juliet Middle School renovation project is slow but ongoing as crews work around classes.

"The doors have come in and also the HVAC duct work renovation part is scheduled for this summer, and the cafeteria and the library," Mayfield said. "We're also going to take care of the floor tile in the summer as well."