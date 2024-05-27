Wilson Aquatic Center in DC could be close to reopening

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One of D.C.’s major indoor aquatics facilities could be reopening after serious issues forced the city to close it in August 2023.

The list of issues at Wilson Aquatic Center in Tenleytown in Northwest was extensive. Chief among them were troubles with the HVAC system.

In February, Councilmember Matt Frumin, who represents Ward 3, shared an update on the work taking place in one of his weekly newsletters. The update included information from the Department of General Services (DGS) and the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) which noted the scope of the $2.5 million project would include installation of new rooftop units, fans, and ductwork. DGS said it also was redesigning the HVAC system to “allow for more efficient and timely maintenance and inspections.”

DGS and DPR said they would announce a reopening date when the project was closer to completion. In February, the indication was that the date, which already slid from the end of 2023 to sometime in the winter, would be in the spring.

In an Instagram post the week of May 19, 2024, Frumin shared pictures from inside the aquatic center, which he toured with the director of the Department of General Services. Frumin noted that DGS was “in the home stretch.” Crews were to begin filling the pool and give the center “a final deep clean, followed by the necessary infpections.”

Frumin said although the pool would not be open by Memorial Day, the director was “confident” that the city would meet its spring 2024 window. Frumin expected an opening day announcement to come by the end of the week of Memorial Day.

