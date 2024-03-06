Wilmington tops list of 'South’s Best Cities on the Rise' by popular magazine

Wilmington is the top southern city on the rise, according to Southern Living.

Southern Living's "The South's Best 2024" is a collection of curated lists, showcasing cities, towns, restaurants, and more throughout the southern United States.

The publication noted several reasons why Wilmington secured the No. 1 spot on "The South's Best Cities on the Rise" list.

"The beauty and charm of this historic port on the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Fear River has made it a longtime favorite filming location for movies and TV shows," wrote the Southern Living editors. "Those visiting will have a riverfront outcropping of rentable houseboats, the anticipated opening of hotel Lela Wilmington, and a 55-room addition to Arrive Wilmington to choose between soon."

Tara Massouleh McCay highlights Wilmington attractions in a feature-length article detailing her travel experience to the Port City.

"When it comes to the attributes of a great vacation town, (Wilmington) lacks for nothing," McCay wrote.

Another local spot secured the top rank on Southern Living's list of the best waterfront towns in each state.

Wrightsville Beach was the top choice across North Carolina, which according to the Southern Living Editors "has some of the most excellent stretches of coastline in the state."

"Wide shores and multiple long piers welcome beachgoers and those hoping to cast a line for plenty of fun in the sun," the article reads. "It’s also a great spot for surfing and taking to the water by booking a fishing charter or sunset sail."

The 'South's Best' awards are determined by readers, who submit their top picks in an annual Southern Living survey. More information about the voting process can be found on their webpage. Winners will appear in the April issue of Southern Living magazine.

Wilmington has previously been recognized by the magazine, earing the 10th spot on the "2021 Best Cities on the Rise" list. Wrightsville Beach was previously named among the "South's Best Beach Towns" in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Southern Living puts Wilmington, NC first in South's cities on the rise