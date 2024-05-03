Wilmington police: Two dead after early Friday morning shooting

Two have died as a result of a shooting early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on the 400 block of McRae Street at 1:19 a.m. When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim is identified as Jacqual Goodman, a 23-year-old Wilmington man who died of his injuries at the scene. The second victim was located down the block and identified as Timothy McMillian, a 42-year-old Wilmington man.

McMillian was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. At this time detectives from the Wilmington Police Department are actively investigating this case. No other information can be released at this time. When additional information becomes available it will be released.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Two dead in Wilmington, NC after early Friday morning shooting